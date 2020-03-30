Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right Melbourne CBD residents started screaming outside their windows last night
By Rebecca Russo Posted: Monday March 30 2020, 5:14pm

Melbourne skyline at night Yarra River
Photograph: Creative Commons

Some cities sing along in unison. Some clap medical workers or light up their city to show solidarity. Melbourne… well, Melbourne’s just started yelling. 

It seems the residents of Melbourne’s many CBD apartments are dealing with life in isolation in an interesting way. Last night people began screaming outside their balcony windows in the city. 

Some were banging pots and pans, some were cheering, whistling and whooping. Others, mostly, were just yelling.

Here's hoping that was therapeutic for some! For others, might I suggest these excellent YouTube clips that will certainly help you calm down?

