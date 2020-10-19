Arbory Afloat has released its own limited-edition gin cocktails

We can’t drink at Arbory right now, but we can drink *from* Arbory

We all want to get back to drinking outdoors in bars again, that’s just a given. But for now, while we do our part and continue to stay safe, we can still support those bars from home with a selection of takeaway cocktails and booze deliveries. Much loved water-adjacent bar Arbory has now entered the game alongside one of Victoria’s most popular gin producers, Four Pillars.

The team behind Arbory Afloat and Four Pillars have canned a very special Miami Pink Gin cocktail, which you can purchase for your next park picnic or at-home happy hour. The cocktails were made using pineapple sage, strawberry gum, orris root, as well as orange, lemon and grapefruit peels. That pink colour is thanks to the addition of Davidson’s plums.

You can pick up a four pack of these cocktails for $45 here. Postage is free, Victoria-wide. They will be available from Wednesday, October 21 until sold out.

