MelbourneChange city
Subscribe
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Arbory Afloat Four Pillars Miami Pink Gin cocktails
Photograph: Arbory Afloat/Supplied

Arbory Afloat has released its own limited-edition gin cocktails

We can’t drink at Arbory right now, but we can drink *from* Arbory

By
Rebecca Russo
Advertising

We all want to get back to drinking outdoors in bars again, that’s just a given. But for now, while we do our part and continue to stay safe, we can still support those bars from home with a selection of takeaway cocktails and booze deliveries. Much loved water-adjacent bar Arbory has now entered the game alongside one of Victoria’s most popular gin producers, Four Pillars. 

The team behind Arbory Afloat and Four Pillars have canned a very special Miami Pink Gin cocktail, which you can purchase for your next park picnic or at-home happy hour. The cocktails were made using pineapple sage, strawberry gum, orris root, as well as orange, lemon and grapefruit peels. That pink colour is thanks to the addition of Davidson’s plums. 

You can pick up a four pack of these cocktails for $45 here. Postage is free, Victoria-wide. They will be available from Wednesday, October 21 until sold out. 

Feeling festive? Here are the best boozy advent calendars you can get for 2020

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2020 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.