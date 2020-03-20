Arts Centre Melbourne is going to start streaming performances online

Unless you have been living in a cave for the past week (and kudos to you for practising perfect social distancing if that's the case), you will have heard that basically every Melbourne arts institution has shut its doors to contain the spread of COVID-19.

But the thing with the arts is that they’re all about creativity – and our institutions are drawing on that creativity to come up with some innovative solutions to the closures. Arts Centre Melbourne today announced that they will stream upcoming performances where possible, starting with one of their regular Morning Melodies concerts.

On Monday, March 23 Arts Centre Melbourne will stream Exposing Edith – a touching cabaret tribute to French singing icon Edith Piaff. The performance is created and performed by Helpman nominees Michaela Burger and Greg Wain and features stories of the singer's life alongside her famous songs. Yes, you can bet on your last roll of loo paper that you’ll hear ‘La Vie En Rose’ and ‘Non, Je ne regrette rien’.

Head over to the Exposing Edith event page on Arts Centre Melbourne to watch – the stream will be made available there for free at 11am on Monday, March 23. The performance will then be archived and made available for viewing on Arts Centre Melbourne’s YouTube channel.

Arts Centre Melbourne has plans to stream additional performances online and we will update you when details are made available. Arts Centre Melbourne is closed and has physically cancelled all performances until at least April 12 (find out more about Melbourne venue and event closures here).