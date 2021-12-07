The state is filled with magnificent underground haunts – here are our picks

Victoria is filled with natural wonders, including many that exist beneath our feet. Our state's cave systems are filled with everything from limestone stalactites to phosphorus glow worms while offering a quiet change of scenery from the hustle and bustle.

These serene, subterranean spaces make for a great day trip idea, or a reason to leave Melbourne for a short getaway. Go underground and discover one of Victoria's best caves.

Prefer to venture forth above ground? These are the best day trips from Melbourne.