Where is it: East Gippsland, a four-hour drive from Melbourne.
The cave: The Buchan Caves are a set of limestone caves on Krauatungalung Country that have to be seen to be believed. The caves are a significant cultural site for the Gunaikurnai Traditional Owners and researchers have dated the caves back to the Devonian period (300-400 million years ago) when they were formed by underground rivers cutting through layers and layers of limestone rock. Visitors can get up close and personal with the calcite-rimmed pools of Royal Cave and the incredible stalactites and stalagmites of Fairy Cave, which make up the Buchan Caves Reserve. Guided tours are conducted daily, with all caves fitted with walkways and lighting for easy (wheelchair) access.
While in the area: The Spring Creek Walk in the reserve is a great way to see limestone and volcanic rock without having to go underground, keep a lookout for echidnas, lyrebirds and wallabies on this trail.
Note: At the time of writing, there are partial closures at Buchan Caves Reserve. Check with Parks Victoria before heading out.