Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
A man wearing a face mask while working from home.
Photograph: Monstera

Australians urged to wear masks and work from home amid Covid-19 surge

The chief medical officer advises precautions due to the severity of the third Omicron wave

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier
Advertising

It's been eight months since Melbourne exited its last lockdown, and in that time, Australia has slowly been shedding many of its Covid-related mandates. Mask-wearing is required only in a handful of places, returning to the office has been encouraged and domestic and international travel is back on the cards.

But amid attempts to return to normalcy, a third wave of Omicron is giving cause for concern. In a joint press conference with health minister Mark Butler, chief medical officer Paul Kelly advised that employers allow their employees to work from home where feasible, and to reinstate mask-wearing in the workplace.

"There were 300,000 cases or thereabouts reported over the last seven days, and I think the CMO and I are pretty confident that the real number is likely more than double that," said Butler. To see how many active reported cases are in your postcode, you can visit this map that's updated daily by Victoria's Department of Health and Human Services. 

While the advice is not a mandate, Kelly adds that the new variant is far more infectious than previous strains. As of July 19, more than 5,000 Australians are currently hospitalised and of those, 158 are in ICU and 41 are ventilated. 

"We cannot stop this wave of infections, but we can slow the spread and protect the vulnerable," says Kelly. "We've done this before, and we can do it again." 

ICYMI: Australians aged over 30 are now eligible for a fourth Covid vaccination.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.