Babajan is now open for dinner

By popular demand, Carlton North’s Babajan is opening its doors for dinner from 6pm on Friday and Saturday nights.

For just $40 per person, guests can indulge in a shared feasting menu that includes a medley of delicious barbecue dishes such as crispy-skinned snapper with tomato, kalamata olives and tahini, or a mouth-watering 12-hour braised lamb shoulder.

If that’s not enough to get you excited, the a la carte menu offers a selection of mains including a barbecue half-chicken, pickled barbecue octopus, chicken shish and lamb kofte, as well as a variety of snacks, from pan-fried kefalograviera to hummus with pine nut butter, to house-made pickles and shaved pastirma.

If you can’t make it to dinner, Babajan is still open from 8am to 5pm Tuesdays to Sundays and offers a counter full of Turkish and Greek-inspired salads and pastries.