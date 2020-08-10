Bar Saracen is selling tubs of hummus to raise relief funds for Beirut

The explosion that rocked Beirut on August 4, 2020 was one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in history. The devastating event has killed at least 158 people, seriously injured thousands and left 300,000 people homeless. While Lebanon's capital might feel like a world away right now, there are still ways you can help with relief efforts.

Melbourne's Bar Saracen is pitching in to help those in Beirut by selling tubs of its silky hummus. From this Thursday, August 13, Bar Saracen is selling Hummus le Beirut – 300g tubs of hummus and sumac pita chips, with all proceeds going to Lebanese Red Cross.

In an Instagram post, Bar Saracen head chef Tom Sarafian said "Beirut is an incredibly special city – it taught me to make the best hummus I could, the hummus that most Melbournians [sic] know and love. I owe a great deal of my career to Beirut’s hospitality and generosity – and now I want to do what I can to help the people who helped me."

If you'd like to buy some Hummus le Beirut, you can buy the packs for $20 from Bar Saracen from Thursday to Saturday this week, between noon and 3pm on a walk-in basis. Keep in mind you should not leave you 5km bubble to get the hummus. However, a number of additional retailers will also be selling Hummus le Beirut (such as Falco, Baker Bleu, Wildlife Bakery, All Are Welcome, Spring Street Grocer, Meatsmith and Park Street Pasta and Wine), and Bar Saracen is doing hummus home deliveries on Sunday, August 16 (more details to come on this, follow Bar Saracen on Instagram for details).

You can also help those in Beirut by donating directly to Lebanese Red Cross.





Time Out’s Love Local campaign is supporting local food, drink and culture businesses in Melbourne. Find out how you can help save the places that make our city great.

