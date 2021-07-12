Bass and Flinders Distillery has crafted a pinot noir gin

The 'Heartbreak Gin' could take the place of a bottle of pinot at your dinner table – or as an after-dinner tipple

After making waves by using ant pheromones during the distillation process of producing its Angry Ant Gin, Bass and Flinders Distillery is back with Heartbreak Gin. This bright and drinkable pinot noir gin will easily take the place of a bottle of pinot at the table and is the perfect accompaniment to wintery, hearty meals.

Pinot noir is known as the ‘heartbreak’ grape due to its fragility, making it a fickle variety of grape to grow. Head distiller Kelly Klintworth and production manager Dan Calvert have tackled this challenge head on to bring you a gin that features notes of strawberries, raspberries, juniper and sage. It has a sweetness to it, as well as a distinctive berry flavour, like the strawberry jam notes of excellent pinot.

You can order a bottle online directory from Bass and Flinders or pick it up from select Dan Murphy’s locations. Try it neat over ice as an aperitif for the boldest flavour, or pair it with a tonic to bring out more of the herbal flavours. If you feel especially adventurous, it can also be used to make tasty variants of classic cocktails, like the Old Fashioned or a New York Sour.

