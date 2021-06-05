Been vaccinated? You can get free popcorn at these Melbourne cinemas

If you've been lucky enough to get an appointment to get a vaccine, there's another treat coming your way. Melbourne's Classic and Lido cinemas want to say thank you for doing your bit for public health, and they're giving away free popcorn to anyone who has been vaccinated or has an appointment to be vaccinated. It's called "snacks for vax", which is a rhyme we can get behind.

While the cinemas are closed due to Melbourne's lockdowns, they are selling choc-tops and popcorn for takeaway this weekend (Saturday, June 5 from 3.30-6.30pm and Sunday, June 6 from 2-5pm), and those who have got the jab can score a popcorn for free. If you're not eligible for your vaccine yet (and we feel you), you can support the cinemas doing it tough by picking up some snacks for a viewing party at home.

But what to watch? Switch off the Netflix and get amongst a film festival in your own loungeroom, thanks to Classic at Home and Lido at Home. Classic and Lido staff have put together a smorgasbord of classic, recent release and international films for you to rent and enjoy at home during lockdown, or anytime.

