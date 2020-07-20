Beer Deluxe has launched an online cellar shop

One of the best beer hubs in the city is now delivering booze

Everyone knows Beer Deluxe has one of the best beer collections in Melbourne. Now that we aren’t allowed to visit said bar, it’s a good thing that Beer Deluxe is now popping its excellent collection online for us to purchase.

The Beer Deluxe Fed Square Cellar Shop is now tapping some of its most popular beers – you can either bring in your own growler or buy one there to fill up. There’s a massive selection, plus tinnies from locals like Fixation, Stomping Ground, Mr Banks and a few international beers from New Zealand’s Garage Project and Toppling Goliath Brewing Co in the US.

Deliveries are available to metro Melbourne from Thursday to Saturdays between 3pm and 5pm. If you live in the CBD, you can visit Beer Deluxe at Fed Square from Thursday to Sunday between 1pm and 6pm to pick something up IRL.

Check out the website here.

More Melbourne bars are now delivering booze – check them out here.

Need some food with that? These top restaurants are now doing takeaway.





Time Out’s Love Local campaign is supporting local food, drink and culture businesses in Melbourne. Find out how you can help save the places that make our city great.

Share the story