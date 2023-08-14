The cult Broadway hit inspired by the kooky and creepy ghost from the classic film is heading Down Under

Attention lovers of the strange and unusual – this one's for you! A musical adaptation of a kooky cult classic will be haunting Melbourne soon, with the Broadway production of Beetlejuice the Musical set to premiere right here.

The unnerving, green-haired and striped-suit wearing ghost that featured in the nightmares of '90s kids has been transported from screen to stage in the critically-acclaimed musical version with a serious cult following, which will hit the Regent Theatre in April 2025.

Based on Tim Burton’s classic and creepy '80s film, Beetlejuice follows the story of recently deceased couple Barbara and Adam, who call on a mischievous bio-exorcist ghost to help them rid their home of the pesky new family who moved in. When Beetlejuice is unleashed, gleeful havoc ensues. But they don't expect to take a shine to the family's daughter Lydia Deetz, a teenager obsessed with the afterlife. Picture dancing footballer zombies, exorcisms and so much more weirdness, plus the super-catchy songs, rollicking, colourful dance numbers – and a giant stripey worm or two.

Photograph: Matthew Murphy

The show has already had smash-hit success on Broadway, gaining 8 Tony award nominations and a dedicated fan base worldwide. It’s a huge win for Melbourne’s performing arts scene to score the Australian premiere, with a team effort from Michael Cassel Group, Warner Bros Theatre Ventures and Langley Park Productions to bring it down under.

And prepare to feel even more proud – the musical’s original score is composed by one of Melbourne’s own homegrown stars, Eddie Perfect.

“While Beetlejuice began on stage in America, this show has a macabre sensibility and twisted humour that Australians will delight in,” says Perfect, who we remember as the loveable Mick from the hit drama Offspring. “I always hoped it would have a life here at some point and I am thrilled that moment has finally arrived. I can’t wait to share it with a home crowd for the first time.”

From what we know so far, the production looks like it will be a hoot-and-a-half, and we certainly can’t wait to go on this wild musical ride.

Tickets to Beetlejuice will be available in 2024, but you can sign up on the waitlist to be the first to know when they go on sale.

