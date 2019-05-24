Belles Hot Chicken is serving a ritzy parma sandwich

Great news parma fans! Melbourne’s better-that-the-colonel chicken joint Belles Hot Chicken has announced its first-ever parma sandwich.

Imagine a toasted Italian herbed bun brushed with garlic butter, packed with shaved fennel and rocket slaw crowned in golden-crumbed chicken tenders under Napoli tomato sauce and a blanket of melted Pecorino.

The sandwich is part of an Italian-inspired pop-up Parma di Bella, which is taking over all three Belles stores (Fitzroy, Melbourne CBD and Docklands) from May 29 until June 19. The takeover will also extend to the drinks list – think Peronis and Sicilian red wine.

The daily supply of parmas will be limited so get in early if you've got your heart set on a fried chicken sandwich with an Italian accent.

