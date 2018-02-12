Lune Croissanterie is opening a CBD store

Excellent news, pastry lovers: Fitzroy’s best-known warehouse bakery has announced it will soon open a CBD outlet.

According to Good Food, Lune Croissanterie will soon be expanding to the CBD pending the signing of a lease. The new store is set to be more of a takeaway joint, perfect for inner-city dwellers hunting for a coffee and pastry hit. The majority of the prep will still happen at the Fitzroy warehouse before the pastries are transported to the city for baking and selling.

Lune Croissanterie's croissants earned the venue the top spot on Time Out Melbourne's best patisseries list, and they were dubbed "the world's best" by a writer for The New York Times. Not a bad gig for brother-sister team Kate and Cameron Reid.

But as with many celebrated Melbourne eateries (ahem, Chin Chin), such high accolades often mean crowds. If you’ve ever queued outside Lune’s Fitzroy warehouse on a sunny Sunday morning, you know this to be true. The lines snake out of the door nearly every day, in fact. The pastries fly out of the shop by noon most days, so don’t tell us we didn’t warn you.

Does Lune really cut the mustard? In short, yes. Created in a climate-controlled lab, Lune croissants are almost mathematically perfect: crisp and golden with visible layers of delicate pastry. This isn’t really so unusual when you consider the fact that Kate Reid used to be a racing car engineer.

No word yet on when the CBD store will open, but watch this space.

Via Good Food.