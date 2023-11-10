Come with me, and you’ll be… in a woooorld of pure imagination! No, you don’t need to teleport to the set of the beloved 1971 classic Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory – you just need to hop in the car and head to Highpoint Shopping Centre.

On November 11, Australia’s largest-ever lolly shop will be opening its doors in an attempt to smash the Guinness World Record with the world’s biggest pick ‘n’ mix selection of candies. How lucky are we?! Sorry not sorry, family dentist.

The renowned lolly purveyors from Tom’s Confectionery Warehouse have designed this new megastore with all the whimsy and wonder you’d expect: an M&M’s-inspired speckled walkway, a ginormous array of pick ‘n’ mix counters and even a giant human claw that’s able to drop both children and adults into a sea of lollies, chocolates and other treats. Strap yourself in, grab as many as you can and then take your loot home with you (as well as some hilarious snaps for the ‘gram.)

Photography: Supplied

Head in on the Grand Opening Day to discover a carnival-like universe of wild and wacky characters such as Bumble Bee (your gracious host at the entrance) and a life-sized dinosaur that moves and roars, plus a candy throne, a Simpsons character chair, a dino ride and of course, lollies. Tons of them, in fact – Tom’s houses more than 30,000 sweet treats from across the globe, including the US, UK, South Africa, Netherlands, Turkey and beyond.

At the beginning of your journey, you’ll be given a huge warehouse bucket to fill up with all your old faves plus new international treats that perhaps you’ve heard about and have always been curious to try. Best of all, there’s no limit to what you can get! You’re also welcome to taste test at Tom’s, so you can try before you buy.

Oh, and if all this isn’t extra enough, there’s even a full-size unicorn. Sweet!

Tom’s Confectionery Warehouse is located on the ground floor at Highpoint Shopping Centre and will open its doors to the public at 10am on Saturday, November 11.

