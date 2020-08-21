Buckle up, Messina has just announced a new, sculptural tub of gelato

Earlier in August, Messina announced it was making its own version of a Viennetta tub, and everyone basically lost it. It was a hard act to follow, but we feel like they might just have pulled through. The gelato masterminds have just released a luscious-looking Cremino tub, inspired by the renowned dessert from the north-west region of Piedmont, Italy.



The hand-filled one-litre tubs are layered with salted caramel gelato, gianduia, or hazelnut fudge, as well as freshly piped meringue and almond amaretti biscuits. The tubs are then topped with wave-like, torched meringue 'wings'. Scoop some into a cone (also available to order online) and imagine you're sunning yourself by the Italian seaside.



You can order yours online from Monday, August 24 for pick-up between Friday, August 28 and Sunday, August 30 at any Messina store for $30.

