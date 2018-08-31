Buy a book this September to help support Indigenous literacy

The Indigenous Literacy Foundation is asking Australians to buy a book this month to help support literacy in Indigenous communities. The foundation’s Fill a Bookshelf campaign launches on Indigenous Literacy Day (Wednesday, September 5) with the goal of raising $300,000 to buy 30,000 new books for remote communities.

Being able to read and write are crucial skills for children to learn. Literacy is the pathway to ensuring all kids in Australia reach their full potential, and resources to assist literacy learning (like books) can be scarce in the nation’s remote Indigenous communities.

You can help kids in remote communities learn to read and write by signing up to the Fill a Bookshelf campaign. It works like this: first sign up online to create an empty, virtual bookshelf. Then ask friends, family, colleagues and teammates to donate 'books' to your virtual bookshelf in the form of a donation. As your virtual bookshelf fills up with donations, the Indigenous Literacy Foundation can fill up bookshelves in remote communities with real books.



Sign up for Fill a Bookshelf today to give kids remote Australia the chance to love reading as much as you do.