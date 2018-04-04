BYOB to the South Melbourne Market

In case you haven't heard, plastic bags aren't cool anymore. They're also terrible for the environment. To enforce a shift towards a greener and more sustainable future, the South Melbourne Market will be banning single-use plastics from April 11 and encouraging everyone to bring their own reusable bags.

Traders will no longer be carrying plastic bags for shoppers, but if you've forgotten your own or are unaware of the initiative, you can purchase recyclable paper bags or reusable shopping bags at each stall. Returnable, free Boomerang Bags will also be available for you to borrow at each site.

This isn't some reckless ban that the market is imposing without warning. Last June, the South Melbourne Market conducted a survey on the community's attitude towards doing away with single-use plastics, and 96% of shoppers voted for a plastic bag ban, saying they would be happy to pay for reusable bags. Traders also jumped on board to support the move.

Next time you head to the South Melbourne Market, don't forget to bring your bag. Hell, bring your own bag with you anywhere you go. The environment will thank you for it.

