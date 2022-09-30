The House of Mouses's famous family-friendly cruises have been setting sail across the globe for decades now, and they're finally slated for a run in Australia. From 2023, guests will be able to embark on two to six-day cruises filled with Disney magic, and hang out with characters like Captain Mickey Mouse, Captain Minnie Mouse, Goofy and Pluto, as well as characters from the Star Wars and Marvel universes.

As you'd expect with Disney, there will be plenty of entertainment, including musical performances and original theatrical shows. Of course, there will be plenty for small Disney fans, with the Disney Oceaneer Club taking small sailors on a Frozen-themed adventure. Kids can also play in a multi-level replica of Andy's room from Toy Story or learn to save the world at the Marvel Super Hero Academy.

And while the kids are busy, adults can relax in the adults-only Quiet Cove pool, get pampered at the Senses Spa and Salon or enjoy fine dining (and adult conversation) at Palo restaurant.

The first of these magical cruises will set sail from Sydney Harbour on October 28, 2023. There will only be a few opportunities, as Disney only plans to run the cruises from Australia until February 2024.

