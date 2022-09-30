Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
The Disney Wonder cruise ship at sea
Photograph: Todd Anderson

Calling all Disnerds: the Disney Cruise Line is finally landing in Australia

The magical ships will set sail from Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane

Cassidy Knowlton
Adena Maier
Written by
Cassidy Knowlton
Contributor
Adena Maier
Advertising

The House of Mouses's famous family-friendly cruises have been setting sail across the globe for decades now, and they're finally slated for a run in Australia. From 2023, guests will be able to embark on two to six-day cruises filled with Disney magic, and hang out with characters like Captain Mickey Mouse, Captain Minnie Mouse, Goofy and Pluto, as well as characters from the Star Wars and Marvel universes.

As you'd expect with Disney, there will be plenty of entertainment, including musical performances and original theatrical shows. Of course, there will be plenty for small Disney fans, with the Disney Oceaneer Club taking small sailors on a Frozen-themed adventure. Kids can also play in a multi-level replica of Andy's room from Toy Story or learn to save the world at the Marvel Super Hero Academy.

And while the kids are busy, adults can relax in the adults-only Quiet Cove pool, get pampered at the Senses Spa and Salon or enjoy fine dining (and adult conversation) at Palo restaurant. 

The first of these magical cruises will set sail from Sydney Harbour on October 28, 2023. There will only be a few opportunities, as Disney only plans to run the cruises from Australia until February 2024. 

Can't wait that long for a holiday? Plan one of these easy weekend getaways from Melbourne instead.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.