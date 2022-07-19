The massive park is the second of its kind in the world, with the first having landed in Hong Kong in 2019

Does talking about Monopoly simultaneously elicit feelings of rage while also bringing back fond childhood memories? If so, you're not alone. The bestselling board game critiquing the follies of capitalism has been the main character at countless family game nights over the years – and we'd wager at least half of those sessions have ended with a table being flipped over in a fit of rage.

With the current state of the real estate market, playing a round of Monopoly is probably also the only chance most of us have at owning any property. But instead of dwelling on that, focus on the good news: a $20-million dollar, 1650-square-metre Monopoly-themed indoor park is landing in Melbourne Central in late 2022.

It's only the second of its kind in the world, and it'll be twice the size of the original location that landed in Hong Kong back in 2019. After passing go at the entrance, visitors will get to explore two distinct areas: Monopoly City and Monopoly Mansion.

Across the two zones, which are inspired by Melbourne and feature trams and street art, there will be a total of 15 attractions including a 4D theatre and a chance wheel. Punters can win Monopoly money that can then be spent at the park's café or retail store.

While the exact date of opening is still under wraps, the park is expected to open its doors in late 2022 with ticket prices starting at $30.