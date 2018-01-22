Brace yourself: major roadworks are coming to these Melbourne roads

It might be time to rethink your commute to work because next month Melbourne is being hit hard with the roadworks stick. From February some major roads in Melbourne will be partially closed or reduced to single lanes as work continues on the Metro Tunnel and its new underground stations.

If you drive through Parkville regularly take note: Grattan Street will be closed in both directions between Royal Parade and Leicester Street. Those driving into the city from the south won’t fare much better – St Kilda Road will be reduced to single lanes in both directions between Kings Way-Toorak Road West and Dorcas Street. These aren’t short-term closures either, with the St Kilda Road and Grattan Street closures lasting up to four and five years respectively.

While public transport will be mostly unaffected by the closures there are some exceptions. During February, buses will replace trams on Park Street in South Melbourne while a new stop is being built. Tram-replacement buses will reappear during the April school holidays when all trams along part of St Kilda Road undergo reconfiguration to allow for major excavation works.

Once finished the Metro Tunnel will connect Parkville and the Domain precinct to Melbourne’s train network. The tunnel is one of many current infrastructure projects happening in Melbourne with upgrades underway for the Cranbourne/Pakenham line and an airport train will be a-go within the next decade.

In the meantime drivers using St Kilda Road and Grattan Street are advised to allow an extra 15 minutes of travel time.