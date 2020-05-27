Carlton’s beloved Cinema Nova will reopen on June 22

Carlton’s long-running arthouse movie theatre Cinema Nova has announced it will reopen its purple-curtained doors on Monday, June 22.

The cinema is following state government orders which say that cinemas will be able to reopen in late June following months of shuttering. But the cinema experience will likely look a little different than we’re used to. Expect staggered seating, more thorough cleaning and less food… maybe even no popcorn. But all will be revealed closer to opening.

Cinema Nova has already announced a staggering line-up of special film screenings for the first weekends back. The first Friday will be a screening of cult classic The Room; the first Saturday will be a costumed meow-along screening of Cats; the second Friday will be a Rocky Horror Show sing-along; and the second Saturday back will be The Big Lebowski dude fest.

Find out more info on Cinema Nova’s website.

