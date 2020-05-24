Victorians can holiday overnight, zoos and playgrounds to open and more easing on June 1

Another Sunday, another press conference from Victorian premier Daniel Andrews. So what did you miss? Here’s a quick recap.

From 11.59 on May 31...

Outdoor playgrounds, skateparks and outdoor communal gym equipment will reopen;

Victorians will be able to have a total of 20 people in their homes;

Outdoor gatherings will also increase to 20 people;

Sleepovers are back – overnight stays will be allowed at private residences;

Additionally, overnight stays will be allowed in accommodation, which means limits on hotels and AirBnBs as well as camping, campgrounds and caravan parks will be eased;

Weddings will be able to have up to 20 guests, plus the celebrant and couple;

Funerals will be able to accommodate up to 50 guests, plus those needed to conduct the ceremony;

Up to 20 people will be allowed at other religious ceremonies, including those required to perform the service;

Libraries, youth centres and other community facilities (including men’s sheds and arts and crafts classes) can reopen, but there’s a limit of 20 people in a single area (plus those needed to operate the space);

Entertainment and cultural venues like galleries, museums, drive-in cinemas and historic sites can open their doors;

Zoos and amusement parks will also be opening, though strict physical distancing should be enforced and a limit of up to 20 patrons per space will apply;

Swimming pools will be able to open with a limit of 20 people (though further safety requirements will be announced);

Community sporting activities will be allowed with up to 20 people in undivided spaces (though the sport will need to be outdoors, non-competition, non-contact, and people need to stay 1.5 metres apart);

Beauty and personal care services like nail salons, spas and tattoo parlours can open with a limit of up to 20 customers per space;

Auctions and open for inspections will be subject to the 20-person limit (plus those conducting said activities); and

Non-food and drink market stalls can open.

Phew! That’s a lot. It also looks like if community transmission remains low and testing rates stay high, the state government will look to ease further restrictions from June 22. It’s likely that from that date, indoor fitness and recreation facilities will open, 50 people will be allowed in restaurants, cafés, galleries, museums, cinemas and theatres, plus the ski season looks to start (a little later) on that date.

As for going back to work, Andrews has urged Victorians to keep working from home if possible.

