Celebrate 50 years of Greek culinary tradition at Salona

We Melburnians are a fickle bunch and see restaurants pop up and close down every week. But Salona, a third-generation Greek institution that has survived the GFC, the introduction of GST and generations of easily swayed foodies is about to turn 50 and is inviting everyone to raise a glass and celebrate. Literally.

From July 1-7, every booking will receive a glass of red, white or sparkling on arrival and a birthday dessert to close the meal. The menu at Salona proudly celebrates its Greek roots, changing seasonally to highlight the very best produce. Dishes like the tarama dip (white cod roe dip served with pita) and lamb riganato (slow-roasted saltbush lamb with oregano) have been mainstays on the menu since the inception of the restaurant, and are now complemented by other traditional, regional plates like the saganaki with grilled apricot and mushroom boureki.

If you're never been to a big Greek celebration, now is the time. Yamas!

Salona is located 260A Swan Street, Richmond, and will be celebrating its 50th from July 1-7.