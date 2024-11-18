Cricket is like a religion in India, the beloved sport uniting folks from every region, class and creed across the nation. Following independence, the Indian community reclaimed their Bengali cricket clubs and members bars – and now Melbourne's about to have one of its very own.

Award-winning chef Mischa Tropp (Toddy Shop) is partnering up with Southbank's Crown complex to open Kolkata Cricket Club on December 7. His biggest project to date, the 150-seater restaurant will see pan-Indian and Bengali-influenced fare at the forefront, including Tropp's irresistibly good butter chicken (IYKYK), meats hot out of the tandoor oven, naan, seafood and a long list of beer-friendly snacks – perfect for long boozy afternoons.

Photograph: Chege Mbuthi

There'll be two distinct dining spaces to choose from: the Sporting Bar and the KCC Dining Room. At the bar, you can complement your ice-cold pints with beer-battered fries and curry sauce, kulcha breads stuffed with saffron-braised duck and beautifully prepared thali plates. The restaurant is a little fancier – think of it as your destination for a full sit-down meal. Our eye's on the epic Feed Me set menu, which will showcase the best of dishes from the tandoor and fire pit, plus sides galore.

Crown hasn't been the most fashionable dining spot in recent times, but with exciting new venues like Kolkata Cricket Club (and soon the Henley and Marmont – more news on those to come), it's starting to feel like a bold new era for the riverside complex. We're ready to batter up and play ball!

