Australia is undoubtedly a very photogenic country – from beautiful beaches and natural wonders to city skyline views and street art, it's easy to fill up your camera roll with happy snaps here.

But according to new research, one photo-worthy spot rises far above the rest – and it's right here in Melbourne. The famous, graffiti-covered Hosier Lane has been dubbed as Australia's number one Instagram hotspot, trumping other picturesque locations across the country.

Hotel chain Premier Inn has published the rankings, revealing a list of the 15 most hashtagged Aussie locations on Instagram as of October 2024. To level the playing field, major landmarks were excluded from the rankings, so locations like Flinders Street Station were out of the running. Hosier Lane had a whopping 200,176 hashtags, topping the list by a sizeable margin, as The Grounds of Alexandria café in Sydney came in second with 121,716 hashtags. Rounding out the top five on the list were Noosa National Park, Glenelg Beach in Adelaide, and Eumundi Markets on the Sunshine Coast.

Photograph: Rebecca Newman/Visit Victoria

To be honest, it's hardly surprising that Hosier Lane is the clear favourite for Instagrammers in Australia. Situated in the heart of the CBD, the attraction has a long-held reputation for attracting camera-welding tourists. It's an ever-changing tapestry of intricate street art and guerilla-style graffiti, with a long, rich history (including plenty of controversy over the years). It's an iconic Melbourne fixture, and in our (somewhat biased) opinion, deserves the top spot on the Instagram hotspot list.

A handful of other Victorian spots made the top 15 on the list, with Geelong's stunning waterfront ranking at number seven, beloved Melbourne spots Carlton Gardens and St Kilda Pier coming in at 12 and 13, and Geelong's Pakington Street and Eastern Beach taking the 14th and 15th spots.

Needless to say, there are countless Insta-worthy spots across the country beyond this list of just 15. But you can check out the full rankings below.

Here is the list of Australia's top Instagram hotspots

Hosier Lane, Melbourne The Grounds of Alexandria, Sydney Noosa National Park, Sunshine Coast Glenelg Beach, Adelaide Eumundi Markets, Sunshine Coast Mount Wellington, Hobart Geelong Waterfront, Geelong New Farm Park, Brisbane Kings Park, Perth Tallebudgera Creek, Gold Coast Merewether Beach, Newcastle Carlton Gardens, Melbourne St. Kilda Pier, Melbourne Pakington Street, Geelong Eastern Beach, Geelong

