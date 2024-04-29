Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Tom Sarafian and Nathan Toleman sitting around a table laid with dishes.
Photograph: Kristoffer Paulsen

Chef Tom Sarafian teams up with a hospo heavyweight to bring two new eateries to Melbourne's CBD

Unleash your inner Arabic cook or dine on Tom's finest heritage-inspired dishes

Lauren Dinse
Written by
Lauren Dinse
Advertising

You may know his name for his incredibly addictive jars of hummus or the numerous pop-ups he’s cheffed for around town (a recent one was at Windsor hot spot Young Hearts), but there’s no disputing it: Tom Sarafian is the man of the moment.  

And now, at long last, Melbourne’s getting treated to permanent digs from the young chef in collaboration with fellow hospo heavyweight Nathan Toleman. They’ve planned two new exciting venues in the CBD this winter: a restaurant and bar in honour of Sarafian’s grandfather, Zareh, and a daytime eatery and deli carrying on the Sarafian name. 

Let’s start with the juicy bits about Zareh, which will celebrate Sarafian’s signature dishes and inspired creations paying homage to his heritage and the big, bold flavours of the Levant. Sarafian will use only the finest seasonal produce from local farms, cooking over a custom-made Armenian barbecue and seasoning each dish with quality spices sourced directly from artisan producers in Lebanon. 

It’s an exciting foray into a permanent hospo project for Sarafian, who along with Toleman, has planned something special for Melburnians that comes from the soul.

“Zareh, named after my grandfather, who was also a chef and brought my Armenian family to Melbourne from Egypt, holds a special place in my heart. I’ve always been inspired by the flavours of my upbringing – Arabic and Armenian dishes – and I’m proud to dedicate this restaurant to him and my family,” Sarafian said. “I have been working on this restaurant vision for years, so much love has gone into this, and I can’t wait for it to be a home for our city to enjoy for years to come.”

Moving on to the second eatery and deli project named Sarafian, longtime followers of the chef and avid cooks alike will get a chance to buy his handmade hummus, toum and harissa products from a brick-and-mortar store in the city. There’ll also be freshly made yogurt on the shelves, plus cheeses, jams and cured meats. 

Need some za-atar or sumac for that Arabic recipe you’re mastering? Or rare jars of preserves and pickles? Sarafian will have you covered, while doubling as an idyllic spot for morning coffee, authentic Arabic brekkies and lunch plates, plus on-the-go salads and sangas. 

“I've always been really inspired by the daytime eateries and delis in Beirut, and my dream has long been to expand my product range into a space that offers the finest quality, authentic Arabic mouneh to use at home,” said Sarafian. For me, the key to bringing out the very best flavours in dishes is using premium, traditional ingredients, and I’m excited to share with people just how amazing these handmade products can be.” 

While opening dates are yet to be finalised, one thing’s for sure: Sarafian’s king prawn and spanner crab hummus, gilda and cheese ma’amoul are back on the menu. Watch this space, or follow @zareh.melbourne and @sarafian.melbourne for more updates.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Melbourne newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED:

Share the story

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.