You may know his name for his incredibly addictive jars of hummus or the numerous pop-ups he’s cheffed for around town (a recent one was at Windsor hot spot Young Hearts), but there’s no disputing it: Tom Sarafian is the man of the moment.

And now, at long last, Melbourne’s getting treated to permanent digs from the young chef in collaboration with fellow hospo heavyweight Nathan Toleman. They’ve planned two new exciting venues in the CBD this winter: a restaurant and bar in honour of Sarafian’s grandfather, Zareh, and a daytime eatery and deli carrying on the Sarafian name.

Let’s start with the juicy bits about Zareh, which will celebrate Sarafian’s signature dishes and inspired creations paying homage to his heritage and the big, bold flavours of the Levant. Sarafian will use only the finest seasonal produce from local farms, cooking over a custom-made Armenian barbecue and seasoning each dish with quality spices sourced directly from artisan producers in Lebanon.

It’s an exciting foray into a permanent hospo project for Sarafian, who along with Toleman, has planned something special for Melburnians that comes from the soul.

“Zareh, named after my grandfather, who was also a chef and brought my Armenian family to Melbourne from Egypt, holds a special place in my heart. I’ve always been inspired by the flavours of my upbringing – Arabic and Armenian dishes – and I’m proud to dedicate this restaurant to him and my family,” Sarafian said. “I have been working on this restaurant vision for years, so much love has gone into this, and I can’t wait for it to be a home for our city to enjoy for years to come.”

Moving on to the second eatery and deli project named Sarafian, longtime followers of the chef and avid cooks alike will get a chance to buy his handmade hummus, toum and harissa products from a brick-and-mortar store in the city. There’ll also be freshly made yogurt on the shelves, plus cheeses, jams and cured meats.

Need some za-atar or sumac for that Arabic recipe you’re mastering? Or rare jars of preserves and pickles? Sarafian will have you covered, while doubling as an idyllic spot for morning coffee, authentic Arabic brekkies and lunch plates, plus on-the-go salads and sangas.

“I've always been really inspired by the daytime eateries and delis in Beirut, and my dream has long been to expand my product range into a space that offers the finest quality, authentic Arabic mouneh to use at home,” said Sarafian. “For me, the key to bringing out the very best flavours in dishes is using premium, traditional ingredients, and I’m excited to share with people just how amazing these handmade products can be.”

While opening dates are yet to be finalised, one thing’s for sure: Sarafian’s king prawn and spanner crab hummus, gilda and cheese ma’amoul are back on the menu. Watch this space, or follow @zareh.melbourne and @sarafian.melbourne for more updates.

