Cinemas, theatres, galleries and other cultural and entertainment venues across Melbourne and Victoria can begin reopening from Wednesday, July 28 following the end of Victoria's fifth lockdown. Premier Dan Andrews announced restrictions would ease from 11.59pm, July 27, including restrictions on indoor and outdoor entertainment venues.

From Wednesday, July 28, indoor entertainment venues such as cinemas and galleries can reopen, with a few restrictions in place. Indoor venues can have up to 100 people per space, with a density limit of one person per four square metres. There also must be a dedicated Covid check-in marshal to ensure guests check-in. Groups must also be limited to ten people or less. Outdoor entertainment venues can also reopen with up to 300 people per space, and the same restrictions on density limits, check-in marshals and group sizes.

Escape rooms and arcades can also reopen (with the same restrictions as other indoor entertainment venues), and drive-in cinemas can resume at full capacity.

Keep in mind that just because a venue can reopen doesn't mean that it will. Current restrictions may prove unviable for some organisations, so check with the specific venue first. There are some venues we know that are reopening tout de suite, however, including Lido, Classic and Cameo cinemas and Comedy Republic (which has got shows lined up all weekend).

Confused about the rules? Here's what you can and can't do across Melbourne and Victoria right now.