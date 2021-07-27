Victoria will exit lockdown from midnight tonight

Many rules are changing – however some things will remain the same

Victorian premier Dan Andrews has announced an easing of restrictions for all residents of Victoria. The news follows the announcement that all ten of the cases announced in the last 24 hours were in isolation throughout their infectious period. “I’m deeply grateful to every Victorian that has done the right thing,” said Andrews.

From 11.59pm tonight, here is what will be changing for all of Victoria:

The five reasons to leave home, 5km bubble and two-hour exercise times are no longer applicable;

Masks will remain mandatory for all settings inside and outside, not including your home;

You cannot have visitors to your home;

You can gather in groups of up to ten outdoors, with infants under 12 months not included in that cap;

Hospitality venues can reopen with a density quotient of one person per four square metres;

Gyms will be open with a similar density quotient;

Retail, beauty and personal care services can reopen with density limits in place;

You are allowed to stay overnight in holiday accommodation, however, you cannot share holiday accommodation with families or friends who you don’t usually live with;

Schools will open for all year levels;

There will be no crowds at the footy or at theatres; and

There will be a 25 per cent quotient for office workers; however, if you can still work from home, you should.

These rules will be in place for two weeks, until 11.59pm on August 10. For further explanation on what has been announced today, head to the Victorian government website.

If you have any symptoms, get tested. Over 40? Here’s where to book your shot. Under 40? Call your GP to ask if the AstraZeneca vaccine is right for you. For more details on the rules, head to the government website.

