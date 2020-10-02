Circles have been drawn across CBD parks to help with physical distancing

Around 30 circles will be drawn across Princes Park, Flagstaff Gardens and more CBD parks

More parks across Melbourne have started drawing circles on the grass to encourage physical distancing when hanging out outdoors. Melbourne city council has announced three-metre painted circles will be installed across Princes Park in Carlton, Flagstaff Gardens and Kings Domain South in the CBD, and Buluk Park in Docklands.

The CBD circles will be two metres apart and there will be around 30 circles drawn up in each location. Melbourne city council says it was inspired by physical distancing circles installed in New York, San Francisco and London. The council is expecting to install the circles across other CBD parks if they’re deemed successful.

This initiative follows the announcement that Prahran Square in Melbourne’s south installed similar circles this week.

