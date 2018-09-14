Coburg Drive-In could be closing

For those keen on a nostalgic cinema experience, nothing beats Coburg Drive-In. Just a short spell from Sydney Road it brims with the feeling of old-timey movie outings. But the north’s favourite drive-in theatre could soon be closing, having today announced they have been placed on the market.

According to The Age, commercial real estate agents JLL Melbourne have been put in charge of the sale of the site, which stretches over eight hectares and is complete with an old-school diner. It’s one of the last undeveloped sections of Melbourne’s north, so it makes sense that JLL Melbourne is expecting to fetch around $11 million for the site.

It’s not all doom and gloom, however. Village Cinemas, who currently manage Coburg Drive-in, are in the middle of a 10-year lease. So the future buyers could potentially keep the three-screen cinema, though the site is being advertised as having “a multitude of future redevelopment options”.

Coburg Drive-In first opened in 1965 with a screening of Hitchcock’s Marnie. The retro diner serves food and cinema staples, but with a modern twist – you can simply text your order from your vehicle. Neat!

If you’re keen on visiting before the inevitable, flicks start at dusk across the three screens and if you head across on a Monday, tickets are $10 for adults and concessions, with carloads (max 5 people) setting you back $25. Kids under 12 get in free all year round.

