Coburg Drive-In is reopening with new and classic films on October 29

Yeah, we can watch films at home, but there’s honestly something indescribable about visiting a cinema. While we’ll have to wait a couple more weeks for theatres to reopen, drive-in cinemas are allowed to open as of October 28.

Today, Village Cinemas announced that its much loved drive-in cinema in Coburg will be reopening its gates on Thursday, October 29. The newly refurbished cinema is one of only a handful of cinemas able to operate from next week, and one of only three drive-in cinemas near Melbourne (along with Lunar in Dandenong and Dromana 3 down the Mornington Peninsula).

Coburg Drive-In will be open seven days a week and will be screening newly released films including The Craft: Legacy, Antebellum and Unhinged, as well as a few classic films including Batman, Back to the Future II and The Big Lebowski.

For Halloween, the cinema will be screening a bunch of spooky films including Scream, Hocus Pocus and The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Blockbusters like Tenet, Free Guy and Wonder Woman 1984 are expected to be released before the end of the year so stay tuned.

We have great news: the diner will also be open. The venue will only be allowing 20 people inside, but you can order candy bar items through the Coburg Diner Air Service app and get your snacks delivered straight to your car, too.

There are 900 parking spots but it’s likely tickets will sell out fast. Tickets are $35 per car load (max five people), otherwise, it’s $20 per adult or $15 per student, senior, concession or child. If you have a Village Cinemas rewards card, you can score $25 carload passes. Kids under 11 get in free.

