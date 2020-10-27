MelbourneChange city
Subscribe
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Coburg Drive-in
Photograph: Supplied

Coburg Drive-In is reopening with new and classic films on October 29

The diner will also be open, plus you can get snacks delivered to your car

By
Rebecca Russo
Advertising

Yeah, we can watch films at home, but there’s honestly something indescribable about visiting a cinema. While we’ll have to wait a couple more weeks for theatres to reopen, drive-in cinemas are allowed to open as of October 28.

Today, Village Cinemas announced that its much loved drive-in cinema in Coburg will be reopening its gates on Thursday, October 29. The newly refurbished cinema is one of only a handful of cinemas able to operate from next week, and one of only three drive-in cinemas near Melbourne (along with Lunar in Dandenong and Dromana 3 down the Mornington Peninsula). 

Coburg Drive-In will be open seven days a week and will be screening newly released films including The Craft: LegacyAntebellum and Unhinged, as well as a few classic films including BatmanBack to the Future II  and The Big Lebowski.

For Halloween, the cinema will be screening a bunch of spooky films including ScreamHocus Pocus and The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Blockbusters like TenetFree Guy and Wonder Woman 1984 are expected to be released before the end of the year so stay tuned. 

We have great news: the diner will also be open. The venue will only be allowing 20 people inside, but you can order candy bar items through the Coburg Diner Air Service app and get your snacks delivered straight to your car, too. 

There are 900 parking spots but it’s likely tickets will sell out fast. Tickets are $35 per car load (max five people), otherwise, it’s $20 per adult or $15 per student, senior, concession or child. If you have a Village Cinemas rewards card, you can score $25 carload passes. Kids under 11 get in free. 

Check out what’s showing at Coburg Drive-In here.

Read on: What else is opening on October 28?

Support more of Melbourne's cinemas by using this on-demand film service

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2020 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.