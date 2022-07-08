While shopping at your local Coles or Woolies, you may have noticed that there's nary a tissue box to be found. Thankfully, this time it's not just people going absolutely feral as they did with loo roll (have you recovered from the collective cringe?) but is due to supply chain issues and increased demand from soaring Covid-19 and flu cases.

To make matters even worse, the supply is also dwindling for painkillers, and panadol is getting increasingly difficult to source even online. In an attempt to combat the issue, Coles and Woolies have both reintroduced product limits. Coles Shoppers will be limited to two packs of painkillers and facial tissues and one pack of toilet paper at a time, and Woolies shoppers will be limited to two packs total of facial or toilet tissue.

While this will hopefully ensure customers will all have fair access to these illness must-haves, if you catch a cold in the coming weeks, be prepared for the possibility that you may have to wipe your snotty nose with a square of scratchy TP.