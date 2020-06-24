Coles and Woolworths supermarkets in Victoria have reinstated product limits due to panic buying

You can now only buy two of certain essential items like flour and toilet paper

Remember how just a few weeks ago we were all laughing about how stupid the March panic buying was? Remember those crowds of people stampeding through supermarkets and fighting over bog roll? Well, prepare to eat a hot pile of déjà vu because panic buying has resurfaced in light of increased cases in Victoria, resulting in Woolworths and Coles reinstating product limits.

Coles and Woolworths have announced that as of the afternoon of Wednesday, June 24, they would be reinstating products limits on certain items. These items include essentials like flour, mince, pasta, sugar, eggs, rice, long-life milk, paper towel, hand sanitiser and (drum roll) toilet paper. Customers can only buy two of any of the restricted items, and the limits apply to all stores across Victoria, as well as in border towns like Albury.

The decision is being called a preventative measure, after a significant increase in demand was seen in some parts of Melbourne.

Coles Group CEO Steven Cain said, “We ask that customers continue to shop normally so that everyone can have access to the food and groceries they need,” while Woolworths Supermarkets managing director Claire Peters said: “We have more than enough product for all of our customers if we all just buy what we need in our weekly shop.” Basically, there is plenty for everyone so long as you don’t hoard. So. Don’t. Hoard.

The reinstated product limits follow a full week of double-digit growth in cases across Victoria, as well as the reintroduction of some physical distancing measures.

A number of new testing sites have popped up around Melbourne.

