Euljiro, Seoul
Photograph: PixHound/Shutterstock.com

Craving some kimchi? New non-stop flights direct from Melbourne to South Korea will take off soon

If you've been wanting to visit Seoul, take this as a sign to book your flights

Liv Condous
Written by
Liv Condous
There's no doubt that South Korean culture is embraced across the world — from delicious food like Korean fried chicken and kimchi to K-pop stars and miracle skincare, there's a lot to love. But if you've never made the trip to visit the homeland of all these things, it's about to get a whole lot easier. 

It has just been announced that there's about to be a stack of new, non-stop flights between South Korea and Melbourne thanks to Asiana Airlines, flying direct to the capital city of Seoul. We can taste the tteokbokki already. 

The extra flights will launch on July 2, starting with four services per week to Incheon Airport on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays. These flights will operate until late September to meet seasonal demand. 

As the biggest airline in South Korea, Asiana Airlines is meeting the huge demand for flights between Melbourne and Seoul by adding additional services, with a whopping 40,000 people travelling between South Korea and Victoria last year. 

So if Seoul has always been on your travel bucket list, you can book a trip right now

Melbourne Airport has been named one of the best in the world, cracking the top 20 global rankings (again!)

Revealed: the Melbourne neighbourhood people want to move to the most

Melbourne has been dubbed one of the best cities in the world to live car-free

