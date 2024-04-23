Craving some kimchi? New non-stop flights direct from Melbourne to South Korea will take off soon

If you've been wanting to visit Seoul, take this as a sign to book your flights

There's no doubt that South Korean culture is embraced across the world — from delicious food like Korean fried chicken and kimchi to K-pop stars and miracle skincare, there's a lot to love. But if you've never made the trip to visit the homeland of all these things, it's about to get a whole lot easier.

It has just been announced that there's about to be a stack of new, non-stop flights between South Korea and Melbourne thanks to Asiana Airlines, flying direct to the capital city of Seoul. We can taste the tteokbokki already.

The extra flights will launch on July 2, starting with four services per week to Incheon Airport on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays. These flights will operate until late September to meet seasonal demand.

As the biggest airline in South Korea, Asiana Airlines is meeting the huge demand for flights between Melbourne and Seoul by adding additional services, with a whopping 40,000 people travelling between South Korea and Victoria last year.

So if Seoul has always been on your travel bucket list, you can book a trip right now.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Melbourne newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.