Timeout

Shop front for Brunswick Ballroom. A woman walks her dog out the front
Photograph: Nicole Cleary

Revealed: the Melbourne neighbourhood people want to move to the most

To be honest, we’re not really that surprised by the result…

Leah Glynn
Written by
Leah Glynn
If you ask us, Melbourne is a pretty desirable place to live. We’ve got epic restaurants, a top-notch street art scene and enough quality bars to ensure you never go thirsty. And who doesn’t want to live in a city that boasts the coolest street in the whole dang world? Yep, consider us rightfully smug.

But what suburb exactly do Melburnians consider the ultimate spot to live? You know, if things like money or the work commute weren’t a factor. To find this out, we consulted the results of Time Out’s city-dwellers survey, which is used to calculate the annual Coolest Neighourhoods ranking (shout out to Brunswick East, the world’s sixth coolest in 2023). It also asks the question: where would you like to move in your city?

Drumroll, please: according to the results, the majority of people want to live in Brunswick. And look, we get it. As a hipster hub of art, culture, bars and music venues, it’s long been a true gem of the north. Some of our favourite spots include A1 Bakery (IYKYK), That Paper Joint and Howler. And there’s no better time to soak up the sights and sounds than during the Sydney Road Street Party

Brunswick Music Festival
Photograph: Anthony Littlechild

But (perhaps surprisingly) the northern suburbs didn’t dominate the list. Landing at second place on the list was the bayside haven of Port Melbourne, followed by Fitzroy, South Melbourne and Brighton. The final two locations to score a mention were South Yarra and Docklands (yes, we’re just as shocked as you are). Now that’s a pretty mixed bag of ‘burbs, and just goes to show there’s a whole lotta love for every corner of our fair city.

Here’s the full list of Melbourne neighbourhoods that people want to move to, according to our survey.

  1. Brunswick
  2. Port Melbourne
  3. Fitzroy
  4. South Melbourne
  5. Brighton
  6. South Yarra
  7. Docklands

