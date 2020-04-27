Cucinetta is bringing back its 29-cheese gnocchi for you to eat at home

After last year's success of the 29-cheese gnocchi, South Yarra Italian restaurant Cucinetta is bringing back its cheese-loaded dish for you to enjoy at home. On Saturday, May 3, Cucinetta is reviving this dish in only 100 serves as part of a pack that includes arancini, salad and tiramisu, accompanied with cooking instructions.

It's a collaboration with the incredible That's Amore Cheese, so you know the cheese is going to be of the absolute best quality.

So what are the cheeses? They are: fior di latte, buffalo mozzarella, burrata, scamorza bianca, caciotta, pepper caciotta, chilli caciotta, truffle caciotta, ricotta delicata, ricotta salata, mascarpone, squacquerone, buffalo bocconcini, buffalo ricotta, buffalo caciotta, buffalo mozzarella (smoked), smoked bocconcini, smoked scamorza, smoked caciocavallo, diavoletto, secret of the forest, drunken buffalo, lavato, panettone, panettone with truffle, caciocavallo, bufalotto, blue cheese and formaggio di vacca.

Each pack will set you back $89.99 and will feed two people. Pre-ordering your pack is essential, and you can do it here.

