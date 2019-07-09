Cutler and Co are pouring a limited-edition 10th birthday whisky

Believe it or not, Cutler and Co turned ten this year and aside from throwing a party, the venue has decided to drag out celebrations with a weather-appropriate, limited-edition, Australian single malt collaborative whisky made with Starward. Throughout July, or as long as the bottles last (there are only 250 bottles available, and they're selling them over the bar, too), you'll be able to taste this single malt whisky, which has been barrel aged in oak that previously held 40 years of McWilliams Apera.

The barrel has imparted a nutty, savoury characteristic to the typical tropical fruit notes normally associated with Starward. This particular whisky has notes of pear, peach and caramelised pineapple on the nose, while the palate has a brown sugar and banana bread flavour to it, making it perfect for the Bread and Butter Manhattan created by bartender Ric Divola. Of course, you can have it neat, too, but Cutler and Co is also pairing it with Le Tonneau Swiss cow's milk cheese and crackers made from the same malted barley used in the production of the whisky. What can we say, Cutler and Co doesn't like to do things by halves.