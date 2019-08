As White Night has been reimagined this weekend, so has the Negroni, due to the folks at inauthentic Indian diner, Daughter In Law. The usual red-stained, Campari-bitter aperitif has been reimagined with blanc vermouth and gentian liqueur (with gin being the only common ingredient), served over a rock of ice and garnished with fairy floss.

The Fairy Floss White Negroni will be available at Daughter In Law from August 22-24 as part of White Night Reimagined for $20.

