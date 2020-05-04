Deliveroo now lets you order from multiple restaurants at once

If we’ve learned anything new during this whole lockdown process it’s that we certainly took eating out at fabulous Melbourne restaurants for granted far too often. We have gotten some relief from our lack-of-eating-in dilemma – many of Melbourne’s best restaurants are now doing takeaway and delivery. There are truly so many restaurants to choose from that it’s often hard to choose just one delivery option.

One way to get around that could be this new initiative that Deliveroo has launched, called Limited Editions. Ten top Melbourne restaurants that run out of Deliveroo’s delivery-only kitchens are now teaming up for a collaborative menu. That means you can order from more than one of these restaurants in one single order.

The restaurants on offer include Oriental Teahouse, Top Paddock, Kettle Black, Gingerboy, Higher Ground, Ryne and more. Items that you purchase will be ‘heat to eat’ meals which means they’re pre-cooked and vacuum sealed.

Limited Editions is available every day except Monday and Tuesday lunch from Deliveroo’s Collingwood and Windsor kitchens.

