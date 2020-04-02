DHHS releases map showing Melbourne confirmed cases by neighbourhood

If you’re looking for a breakdown of coronavirus cases by neighbourhood in Melbourne, Victoria’s Department of Health and Human Services has released one.

This interactive daily report is of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Victoria. It’s updated daily and is compiled by the DHSS based on data that's made available to them.

Confirmed cases are those who have had a positive lab test result for Covid-19. Plus, it’s important to note that the charts and figures show the residential location of the confirmed case – namely, it isn’t necessarily where the person is residing right now, but where their residential address is.

As of today, April 2, there are 1036 cases of Covid-19 in Victoria including 828 in Melbourne and 193 in regional Victoria. Currently the government area with the highest number of cases is Stonnington (77 confirmed cases) followed by Banyule, Boroondara and Mornington Peninsula, each with 48 confirmed cases. Melbourne’s CBD has 41 confirmed cases.

Photograph: Courtesy of DHHS

Click through here for access to the map, and read up about the latest information from Victoria’s DHHS here. Remember: there are currently only four reasons you should be leaving your house: for food and supplies, medical care and care giving, exercise, and for work or education (if you cannot do so at home).

Confused about Victoria’s latest ‘stay at home’ restrictions? Here are 15 things you might not know about them.

