Could our dreams be coming true? Melbourne might be getting Australia's very first Disneyland

There's a buzz in the air that Mickey and Minnie are moving to Melbourne

It’s known as the happiest place on Earth and a dream holiday for every little (and big) kid – but for Aussies, Disneyland has always been a destination far, far away. In fact, the closest we've got is the recent announcement of the Disney cruise line coming to Australia. But now, speculation is swirling that Melbourne could be the next home of Mickey and Minnie.

We can totally see it happening – there’s no doubt that Melburnians would jump at the chance to ride Space Mountain, hug our fave characters, eat pretzels as big as our heads and take adorable pics in front of Sleeping Beauty’s castle. But hold onto your Mickey ears, as the buzz seems to be mostly speculation (for now).

Even though nothing has been confirmed just yet, there's plenty of excitement in the air with Melbourne's lord mayor joining the push for the park to open. We’re certainly not lacking in enthusiasm for a Disneyland on our doorstep.

“As Australia’s capital city of fun, of course we should have a Disney theme park in Melbourne,” says lord mayor Sally Capp. “Melburnians love a thrilling ride… exhilarating roller-coasters could soar over the Yarra as part of a Disneyland, Magic Kingdom or Animal Kingdom.

“I know a Disney theme park in our municipality would be a huge hit with residents — myself included — visitors, students and traders.”

There have been rumours that the iconic theme park could open in Melbourne for a while, and potential plans even got as far as Disney execs visiting Australia back in 2005 to scout locations, but sadly nothing eventuated.

Possible Melbourne spots being thrown around include Avalon, Docklands or Fishermen’s Bend – we don’t care where it is, we just hope this dream becomes reality. Stay tuned for more info as it comes through.

