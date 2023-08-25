Melbourne
holographic astronaut coming out of the screen at a concert
DJ superstar Eric Prydz is bringing his mind-blowing show to Melbourne – here’s what you need to know

From 3D holographic images to a massive LED screen, this is one immersive dance experience you don't want to miss

Saffron Swire
Saffron Swire
Praised as one of the most innovative visual performances in dance music, Swedish superstar DJ Eric Prydz’s epic HOLO show is truly a spectacle to behold – and now you can see the mind-blowing visual and audio experience for yourself. 

That's right, the DJ is bringing his internationally acclaimed show – which features cutting-edge technology, a massive LED screen and 3D holographic images – to the southern hemisphere for the very first time.

Performing as part of Always Live, Prydz is returning to reintroduce fans to his blend of progressive house and techno, synchronised with a multi-dimensional experience. Let’s just say that when he performed it at Coachella, it was labelled as one of the best closing sets of all time. 

Here’s everything you need to know.

Is Eric Pyrdz touring Australia in 2023?

Yes! The Swedish DJ may be afraid of flying, but he is facing his fears and is confirmed to return to Australia this December. However, the show will be exclusive to Melbourne (commiserations Sydneysiders, but what better excuse for a trip interstate?). 

When is Eric Pyrdz coming to Melbourne?

Eric Pyrdz is performing in Melbourne on Saturday, December 9, 2023. 

How much are the Eric Pyrdz for Melbourne?

The ticket prices to see Eric Pyrdz range from $129.90 to $169.90

What stadium will Eric Pyrdz play in Melbourne?

Eric Prydz will play at the Rod Laver Arena.

When do the Eric Pyrdz tickets go on sale in Australia?

The Frontier Members presale commences on Tuesday, August 29, at 10 am AEST.

Not a member? Sign up for early access to tickets - www.frontiertouring.com/signup

General tickets will go on sale Wednesday, August 30, at 2 pm AEST. 

Keen to check out what other gigs are on in Melbourne? Here's our list of the best gigs on this month

