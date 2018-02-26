  • News
Dress up like Cher, get a free chair this weekend

By Rebecca Russo Posted: Monday February 26 2018, 1:57pm

Photograph: Supplied

Do you believe in life after love? Good because late last year it was confirmed that none other than pop goddess Cher would be headlining Sydney’s Mardi Gras celebration for 2018.

Everyone’s getting into the Mardi Gras spirit since the festival kicked off on February 16 – including furniture designer Matt Blatt. They’re so psyched that Cher is Australia-bound that they're currently running a promotion wherein they’re going to give away 50 replica Philippe Starck masters chairs this weekend to customers who dress up like Cher.

I mean, sure. Yes. Why the hell not? 

Matt Blatt will give out one chair per household to the first 50 people who arrive at their showrooms dressed as Cher. Need help with some Cher-spiration? I Got You Babe.

Do you want to dress up as Sonny and Cher era Cher? Burlesque club mumma Cher? Winning an Oscar for Moonstruck with massive hair Cher? Singing on a boat in a leather ribbon thong surrounded by a bevy of gay sailors? Or the latest iteration of all caps Twitter warrior Cher? I think you're Strong Enough to pick a good one.

The promotion is valid at Matt Blatt’s Victorian showrooms in Richmond, Blackburn and Fitzroy on March 3 and 4.

