Earl Canteen is teaming up with Streetsmart to feed the homeless

By Jess Ho Posted: Wednesday April 1 2020, 10:52am

Not only is Earl Canteen putting together ridiculously great value support packs, but it has now teamed up with local charity Streetsmart to feed the homeless.

Due to the new government regulations around physical distancing, soup kitchens are temporarily shut down for the safety of those who service them, and those who frequent them. Sadly, this means there are hundreds of people who are left to go hungry. This is where you, Earl and Streetsmart come in.

When you next order a support pack from Earl, you are also given the option to purchase $50 of 'Charity Sandwiches', which is the equivalent of five, freshly made sandwiches. These sandwiches are then donated to Streetsmart who distribute the food at First Step and Uniting Prahran. 

