Yao Wong of the Elysian is feeding out-of-work hospitality staff

They say that in hard times is when you get to see a person's true colours. Well, clearly, Yao Wong of the Elysian has a heart of gold, because he's feeding hospitality workers who have been let go, or are financially struggling, out of his own pocket.

Photograph: Yao Wong

Wong is not asking for anything in return but is giving back to people who show him some kindness every time he walks into a venue that is not his own. When he has the time and means to, Wong posts on his Instagram and Facebook meals that he is making in bulk, packaging in single serves, and offering them to anyone who can't feed themselves for free. His meals so far have been anything from Japanese curry to Sunday roast with all the trimmings to luxe sandwiches.

Photograph: Yao Wong

In his own words, "Don't be shy and to reach out if you want to be fed". What an angel. Keep an eye out on his social accounts for updates.

