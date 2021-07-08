Embark on one of these wildlife-filled winter adventures through Mornington Peninsula

Look out for whales and dolphins as you paddle board and bike your way through the Peninsula

This winter, you can combine fitness and relaxation with two new nature and wildlife experiences on the Mornington Peninsula by Wild Adventures Melbourne.

Enjoy a combination of yoga, hot springs, coastal bushwalking and whale watching with the ‘Hot Springs, Hikes and Humpbacks’ package. You'll be taken to the Peninsula Hot Springs where you can relax and do some yoga. Afterwards, explore the balcony of the Southern Ocean while keeping an eye out for whales. A picnic lunch infused with native flavours will be provided by the Indigenous-owned Cooee Café.

If you prefer something slightly more active, take an exhilarating mountain bike ride through Wonga – also known as Arthurs Seat – starting at the crystal waters of Port Phillip Bay and ending on the summit of the Peninsula on Arthurs Seat Eagle.

This ‘Wonga Biking Trails to Ales’ package is self-guided and you’ll receive a digital map and guide of the route, optional bike and helmet hire, and phone assistance service throughout the day in addition to tastings that have been organised at breweries and distilleries throughout the region. Afterwards, there is a pick-up service that can take you back to your vehicle or Mornington Peninsula accommodation.

If you’re more of a warm-weather adventurer, from October to April you can look forward to activities like ‘Peninsula Paddle, Pinot and Pools’ and their ‘Wild Melbourne Sunrise Wildlife Adventure’. Join WAM for early morning paddleboarding and potential dolphin sightings followed by a gourmet picnic lunch at a nearby winery or for an epic sunrise package that includes paddleboarding, mountain biking, wildlife viewing and a scenic drive back to Melbourne.

Check out the packages on the Wild Adventures Melbourne website and gear up for a day taking in all the beautiful sights the Mornington Peninsula region has to offer.

