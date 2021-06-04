You may remember that the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra was one of the first arts organisations to pivot at the start of the 2020 lockdowns, streaming live performances to audiences at home and continuing to offer live and archived online performances throughout Melbourne's first and second lockdowns.

The move might have come from necessity, but it's proven popular. So popular in fact that the MSO now offers a year-round streaming service called MSO Live. The service lets you listen to – and watch – the MSO perform live and online with new concerts added monthly. For fans of classical and orchestral music, it's a pretty neat way to engage with the arts wherever you are, with performances featuring some of the biggest names in the industry (as well as emerging musicians). There's also talks, family performances and content, and audio recordings from archives.

The service is largely available via a subscription model, with prices starting at $12 a month for a yearly subscription. A small amount of content is available for free. Or you can opt for pay-per-view or one month passes. Visit the MSO Live website for more info and to start watching.

