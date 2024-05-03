If you’re in the mood for some escapism at the moment (who wouldn’t be?) there’s a naughty new entertainment venue in town promising just that. Opening in North Melbourne, Viva bills itself as a house of underground entertainment where the past and present collide to create an intoxicating night out. What does that actually mean? We’re talking about an intimate cabaret-style theatre where you can drink, dine and feast your eyes on dazzling in-house shows. Think feathers, fishnets, fans and fine wine, with a Japanese-inspired menu to fuel your fun.

Photograph: Supplied

Viva runs two shows per night, each designed to thrill in a distinct way. Director Jason Coleman (aka the man we all remember from our noughties TV screens as a judge on So You Think You Can Dance) has crafted each show in the tradition of Spiegel-cabaret, with a modern twist to keep audiences guessing.

Elegant takes the respectable 7pm slot, and focuses on all that is classy, awe-inspiring and amusing. You can expect Las Vegas-style glamour, talented showgirls, uproarious comedy and breathtaking acrobatics. This one’s made to make you laugh and wonder ‘how did they do that?’.

Photograph: Supplied

For the night owls out there, the interestingly named Exotic promises to be bolder and more provocative to suit its 10pm time slot. Celebrating sensuality is top of the agenda, meaning sultry dancers who’ll tantalise you, yet leave you wanting more. We’re expecting racy costumes, high-energy moves and even higher heels.

Tickets for Viva start from around $63 and go up to around $180, depending on what kind of table or booth you choose. Learn more about this brand new venue at the Viva website – we can’t wait to check it out for ourselves.

