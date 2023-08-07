Steph Catley of Australia converts the penalty to score the team's first goal during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group B match between Australia and Ireland at Stadium Australia on July 20, 2023 in Sydney, Australia.

We love a major sporting event here in Melbourne (just don't mention the Commonwealth Games), but it's safe to say nothing has got us more hyped than the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. So to celebrate this historic occasion, we've put together a handy guide to watching every single match, whether it's live in person or from the couch on your TV.

After all, the Matildas are killing it. Australia topped Group B, with two wins (against Ireland and Canada) and one loss (against Nigeria) – so they've made it to their next game. Here's all the info about how to tune into Australia vs Denmark, and hopefully all the rest.

But first, the question on everyone's lips...

Why does Mary Fowler wear gloves?

Matildas' player Mary Fowler started wearing her signature black gloves during games on freezing days when playing for her club Manchester City – and she kept wearing them ongoing on because she liked the way they feel. "I just do it because it's my thing," she said, after beating Canada.

When is the Matildas' next game in the World Cup?

The Australia vs Denmark game will be played on Monday, August 7 at 8:30pm. You can watch it live, for free, on 7Plus. It's a do-or-die game. All available tickets for the Australia vs Denmark match at Stadium Australia (aka Accor Stadium) in Sydney have sold out, so there will be a capacity crowd of more than 70,000. If you want to watch the game among a Melbourne crowd, head to the free FIFA Fan Festival at Fed Square – or at one of the other live sites or venues showing the game.

How can I watch the Women’s World Cup in Australia?

The FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 games will be held in stadiums across Australia and New Zealand. Matches will be on at AAMI Park (aka Melbourne Rectangular Stadium) in Melbourne; Stadium Australia and also Sydney Football Stadium (aka Allianz Stadium), which are both in Sydney; at Hindmarsh Stadium in Adelaide; Brisbane Stadium in Brisbane; and Perth Rectangular Stadium in Perth. You can see the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 match schedule here. Tickets were in high demand, but if you want to try to watch a game live in stadium, you can try your luck via here.

How can I watch the Women’s World Cup on TV or live stream?

You can watch some Women's World Cup games on Channel 7 or 7Mate. Optus Sport will also be streaming games. You can check which channel will be showing each match by checking the fixtures, here. If the game isn't playing on 7 and you don't have access to Optus Sport, you can watch from the free FIFA Fan Festival at Fed Square or from one of these Melbourne venues that will be showing games live.

How is Australia going in the Women's World Cup?

Australia played in Group B, which also included Canada, Nigeria and the Republic of Ireland, and they topped the group. Check out the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 ladder, here.

How can I get tickets to Women's World Cup Games in Melbourne?

Tickets for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 have sold fast but try your luck at buying tickets over here.

