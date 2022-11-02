If you’re craving a traditional British pub experience, the Elephant and Wheelbarrow will certainly hit the spot. Sitting pretty on the corner of Bourke and Exhibition streets in the CBD, this Melbourne institution is split over three levels, so there’s plenty of space for you to enjoy the game.
The Elephant and Wheelbarrow will be showing all Australia and England games, as well as the final. Doors open 30 minutes before kickoff for games that fall outside regular opening hours and bookings are essential. You can send an online booking inquiry here.