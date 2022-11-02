The FIFA World Cup is undoubtedly the highlight of the global football (or as Aussies like to call it, soccer) calendar. Fans have to wait a whopping four years between World Cup kickoffs, but thankfully that wait is just about over!

The 2022 World Cup is set to begin on November 21 in Qatar, so unless you fancy a minimum 14-hour flight, you’re probably wondering where you can watch the World Cup in Melbourne… Perhaps even with a bev on the go. Saunter down to any one of the local institutions below to see the action on the big screen.

Keen to catch games throughout the year? Here are the best sports bars and pubs in Melbourne.