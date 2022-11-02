Melbourne
Timeout

The Crafty Squire FIFA World Cup
Photograph: Supplied

8 places to watch the World Cup in Melbourne

Catch some matches in style with these pubs showing the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Written by
Ashleigh Hastings
The FIFA World Cup is undoubtedly the highlight of the global football (or as Aussies like to call it, soccer) calendar. Fans have to wait a whopping four years between World Cup kickoffs, but thankfully that wait is just about over! 

The 2022 World Cup is set to begin on November 21 in Qatar, so unless you fancy a minimum 14-hour flight, you’re probably wondering where you can watch the World Cup in Melbourne… Perhaps even with a bev on the go. Saunter down to any one of the local institutions below to see the action on the big screen.

Keen to catch games throughout the year? Here are the best sports bars and pubs in Melbourne.

Where to watch the World Cup 2022 in Melbourne

The Elephant and Wheelbarrow
Photograph: Elevate

The Elephant and Wheelbarrow

  • Bars
  • Melbourne

If you’re craving a traditional British pub experience, the Elephant and Wheelbarrow will certainly hit the spot. Sitting pretty on the corner of Bourke and Exhibition streets in the CBD, this Melbourne institution is split over three levels, so there’s plenty of space for you to enjoy the game.

The Elephant and Wheelbarrow will be showing all Australia and England games, as well as the final. Doors open 30 minutes before kickoff for games that fall outside regular opening hours and bookings are essential. You can send an online booking inquiry here.

The Sporting Globe Richmond

The Sporting Globe Richmond

  • Bars
  • Richmond

It’s all in the name at the Sporting Globe Richmond. A bar and pub dedicated to celebrating all things sport, this spacious venue has more than 50 screens and booths to boot, making for an ultra-comfortable viewing experience. This sport-centric bar screens everything from motor racing to baseball, but soccer will be the star of the show during the World Cup.

The Sporting Globe Richmond will be screening every Australia game live, plus all other games that happen to fall within regular opening hours. Bookings are highly recommended to secure your spot.

Imperial Hotel
Photograph: Supplied

Imperial Hotel

  • Bars
  • Melbourne

Imperial Hotel is known as Melbourne’s home of the English Premier League, so you won’t be surprised to hear that the entire World Cup will be broadcast live and loud at this historic venue. 

Nestled on the corner of Bourke Street and boasting a large rooftop bar overlooking parliament house, Imperial Hotel is a bustling hub for soccer fans, so we recommend getting in early to score a prime spot, or heading here to make a booking.

The Crafty Squire
Photograph: Graham Denholm

The Crafty Squire

  • Bars
  • Pubs
  • Melbourne

You won’t miss a single goal at the Crafty Squire, because this James Squire brewhouse is showing every single game live. Located on Russell Street in the city, this pub and micro-brewery is beloved by English Premier League fans and rumour is it goes off during the World Cup.

Enjoy handcrafted seasonal beers on tap to keep you hydrated while you cheer for your team, or tuck into some elevated pub grub. Bookings can be made online here.

Great Northern Hotel

Great Northern Hotel

  • Bars
  • Carlton North

Carlton North’s Great Northern Hotel serves as an ideal haunt for northside soccer aficionados, with a tap list taken as seriously as a coach takes their starting line-up. A massive, wall-spanning screen will ensure you have a top-notch view of all the action.

All Australian and England games will be broadcast live, as well as the quarter-final, semi-final, final, and games happening within regular opening hours. If you’re heading out for a game that falls outside regular hours, it’s probably a good idea to make a booking!

Turf Bar
Photograph: Tembela Bohle

Turf Bar

From the wrought iron fittings to the nostalgic atmosphere, Queen Street’s Turf Bar is a welcoming slice of the CBD. This traditional pub puts sports from around the globe front and centre. 

You’ll find all the Socceroos games playing on the big screens at Turf Bar, as well as the final. Surround sound capabilities mean you won’t miss a single detail. Bookings aren’t essential, but you can book online here.

The Local Port Melbourne
Photograph: Anna Kapustina

The Local Port Melbourne

  • Bars
  • Port Melbourne

If you prefer to watch your games close to the beach, the Local Port Melbourne is the place to go. Watch the sun go down (or maybe come up) over the bay as you cheer on your team, pint in hand.

As for the viewing experience, the screens are giant and projectors abound to ensure you catch a good angle. The Local Port Melbourne also has a broad food menu to fuel your enthusiasm. We recommend booking online.

Bells Hotel
Photograph: Isabella Mendes

Bells Hotel

  • Bars
  • Pubs
  • South Melbourne

This South Melbourne corner pub is full of natural light and it boasts a beer garden and a rooftop terrace, should you want a break for some fresh air. The sports viewing hub makes catching games a breeze, and all the big World Cup matches will be on show. 

Check the live sports schedule to see which other matches are showing, and make a booking to secure your spot.

